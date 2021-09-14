UrduPoint.com

DAE Receives Inaugural ESG Risk Rating Of ‘Low Risk’ From Sustainalytics

Tue 14th September 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd, the global aviation services company, today announced that it has received an ESG Risk Rating score of 14.1 which was assessed by Sustainalytics to be ‘Low Risk’ category.

This follows the publication in June 2021 of DAE’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, which can be accessed here or on DAE’s website.

Commenting on the publication of the ESG Risk Rating, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, "Our ESG Risk Rating is the lowest of any company in our industry, and it demonstrates the effort that our team has put in over the past 18 months to strengthen our ESG risk management and framework.

DAE is pleased to be recognized by Sustainalytics for our efforts, and we look forward to continuing to engage with our stakeholders on ESG issues."

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e. a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings provide a quantitative measure of unmanaged ESG risk and distinguish between five levels of risk: Negligible, Low, Medium, High and Severe.

