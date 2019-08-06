DAE reports revenue of US$726.9 million for H1 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, DAE, reported on Tuesday its financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2019.

According to the aerospace corporation the first half of 2019 saw total revenues of US$726.

9 million compared to US$711.4 million during the same period last year.

DAE's net profits reached US$197.1 million, compared to US$195.2 million in H1 2018. The company's pre-tax profit margin was 29 percent (H1 2018: 31 percent).