DAE Repurchases Shares Held By Emaar Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

DAE repurchases shares held by Emaar Properties

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, DAE, announced that it had repurchased the approximate four percent of its common shares owned by Emaar Properties PJSC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, DAE, announced that it had repurchased the approximate four percent of its common shares owned by Emaar Properties PJSC.

According to a press statement, DAE is now 100 percent owned, directly and indirectly, by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, ICD, the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai.

This transaction is expected to have no impact on the capital adequacy ratios of the company, the statement added.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalifa H.

AlDaboos, ICD Deputy Chief Executive Officer, said, "Emaar was part of the initial investor group along with ICD when DAE was incorporated in 2006. We value the support they have provided over the years to grow DAE into the strong market leader it is today."

Firoz Tarapore, DAE Chief Executive Officer, commented, "DAE’s capital position has gone from strength to strength over the years and we are delighted to be able to complete this transaction in the second quarter without any impact on our capital adequacy and liquidity metrics."

