DAE Signs Agreement With K2 Aviation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd, a leading global aviation services corporation, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with K2 Aviation, a mid- to end-of-life aviation investor, to sell 7 Airbus and Boeing aircraft on lease to 6 airline customers.
DAE also signed an agreement with K2 Aviation to become the servicer of the assets. Under this agreement, DAE will provide lease and credit management, aircraft remarketing, aircraft disposition, and aircraft asset management services to K2 Aviation.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “DAE has a strong, and longstanding relationship with the management team of K2 Aviation. DAE is excited to deepen our relationship through this transaction.
”
“This acquisition launches K2 Aviation and is a great mix of mid-life assets on lease to reputable global airlines,” added Charles Graham, K2 Aviation Chairman. “It also expands our existing, valued relationship with DAE, with whom the K2 Aviation team has worked for many years.” K2 Aviation expects to continue building its portfolio of mid-life assets throughout 2025.
DAE’s Aircraft Investor Services (AIS) group is a seasoned aircraft asset manager with over 100 aircraft valued at US$4 billion under management at the end of 2024. AIS acts as Servicer on fourteen servicing and management agreements for institutional and financial investors, including seven structured aircraft portfolio transactions.
