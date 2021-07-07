DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US$500 million

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) DUBAI, 6th July 2021 (WAM) – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced today that its leasing division DAE Capital recently signed agreements to sell nine narrow and wide body aircraft with a total market value of approximately US$500 million.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE commented "The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust. These transactions demonstrate DAE’s ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits."