Open Menu

DAE Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the Nordic Aviation Capital group of companies (“NAC” or “Nordic Aviation Capital”), an aircraft leasing company formed over 30 years ago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As of September 2024, NAC’s fleet comprised of 252 owned and committed assets on lease to approximately 60 airline customers in approximately 40 countries.

On a pro forma basis, DAE Capital’s fleet will comprise of approximately 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft with a total value of approximately US$22 billion on lease to approximately 170 airline customers in approximately 70 countries.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “We are delighted at this opportunity to add NAC’s capabilities, complimentary market presence, and people to our platform. This transaction will allow us to provide more cost-effective solutions to a larger group of customers.”

The transaction will be appropriately capitalised and funded by internal resources and committed debt financing. Consequently, DAE’s leverage and funding metrics will remain comfortably within the levels consistent with DAE’s credit ratings. The transaction is subject to required regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of NAC Holdings Limited and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Related Topics

Dubai Company Enterprise September Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

5 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

20 minutes ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

1 hour ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

1 hour ago
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

2 hours ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East