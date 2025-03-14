DAE Signs Definitive Agreements To Acquire 17 Aircraft For $1.0 Bln
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it had recently signed agreements with multiple counterparties to acquire 17 aircraft for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$1.0 billion.
This portfolio comprises 100 percent next-generation aircraft, of which 89 percent are narrow-body aircraft. Eighty percent of the aircraft are manufactured by Airbus, and 20 percent are manufactured by Boeing. These 17 aircraft are on lease to 11 airlines in 10 countries.
Upon completion, these aircraft are expected to reduce DAE’s weighted average passenger fleet age to 6.
9 years and increase DAE’s weighted average passenger fleet lease term remaining to 6.6 years. Additionally, on completion, DAE’s pro-forma fleet composition is expected to be 46 percent Airbus aircraft, 49 percent Boeing aircraft, and 5 percent ATR 72-600.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “Amid ongoing orderbook delivery delays, we are continuing to source attractive assets in the secondary market to meet our growth and portfolio management targets.”
Recent Stories
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln3 minutes ago
-
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visitors18 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists teach AI to detect traffic anomalies on roads48 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Investment joins World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’48 minutes ago
-
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores innovation, imagination, importance of learning mindset48 minutes ago
-
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Community1 hour ago
-
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million to Fathers’ Endow ..2 hours ago
-
China to expand cash-pooling programme for multinationals2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools2 hours ago
-
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Undersecretary of Depart ..3 hours ago