DAE Signs Definitive Agreements To Sell Approximately 75 Aircraft

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced that it had recently signed agreements with two counterparties to sell approximately 75 aircraft. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The agreements include the sale of a portfolio of around 50 Embraer E-JETS to a specialist lessor, and a portfolio of approximately 25 out-of-production aircraft to be sold to a financial investor with lease, asset and technical management services provided by DAE.

Upon completion, the transactions announced on Wednesday will reduce the weighted average age and increase the weighted average remaining lease term of DAE’s passenger fleet.

Certain transactions are subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “Consistent with ongoing commitments to our stakeholders, these transactions will achieve multiple objectives by aligning our portfolio composition with our stated target aircraft types, and enhancing the overall fuel efficiency, age profile and remaining lease term characteristics of the portfolio.”

