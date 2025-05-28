DAE Signs Definitive Agreements To Sell Approximately 75 Aircraft
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced that it had recently signed agreements with two counterparties to sell approximately 75 aircraft. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
The agreements include the sale of a portfolio of around 50 Embraer E-JETS to a specialist lessor, and a portfolio of approximately 25 out-of-production aircraft to be sold to a financial investor with lease, asset and technical management services provided by DAE.
Upon completion, the transactions announced on Wednesday will reduce the weighted average age and increase the weighted average remaining lease term of DAE’s passenger fleet.
Certain transactions are subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “Consistent with ongoing commitments to our stakeholders, these transactions will achieve multiple objectives by aligning our portfolio composition with our stated target aircraft types, and enhancing the overall fuel efficiency, age profile and remaining lease term characteristics of the portfolio.”
Recent Stories
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..
'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands
More Stories From Middle East
-
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft3 minutes ago
-
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project3 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season3 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price up 24 cents to $64.26 pb3 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al-Mankous competitions3 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day19 minutes ago
-
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum33 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team34 minutes ago
-
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair48 minutes ago
-
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic model48 minutes ago
-
'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit1 hour ago
-
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting1 hour ago