DAFZA, DFM And Nasdaq Dubai Organise Webinar For Free Zone Companies About IPO And Listing Opportunities In Dubai

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

DAFZA, DFM and Nasdaq Dubai organise webinar for free zone companies about IPO and listing opportunities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority, DAFZA, Dubai Financial Market, DFM, and Nasdaq Dubai held a first-of-its kind joint virtual webinar to introduce the DFM Main Market and Nasdaq Dubai Growth Market, that have been developed to provide initial public offering, IPO, and listing opportunities for free zone companies.

The IPO and listing of free zone companies comes in line with the strategic goals set out by the Dubai 10X initiative. By providing access to DFM’s Main Market and Nasdaq Dubai Growth Market, the initiatives will ensure that small and medium-sized companies, SMEs, and larger free zone companies will be able to generate a wave of potential new investors to enable them to expand their business and enhance their attractiveness in global markets. Built on solid foundations and determined to meet market needs, the new platforms will also create added value for free zone companies by providing them with the trading systems and other knowledge and technologies that will enable holistic growth of the listed companies.

The webinar showcased the latest developments in the regulatory and legislative structure that will assist companies with public offering and listings in Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai. The webinar also touched upon the recent regulations issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, regarding the offering of free zone companies’ shares in the market. Adding to that, the responsibilities of companies and the most important considerations that must be considered were also brought to light.

The webinar included several sessions that featured experts from leading banks and legal consulting firms, who highlighted the joint initiatives between the stakeholders across the UAE, including DAFZA, DFM, Nasdaq Dubai, SCA and the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai. These initiatives aim to support the efforts of achieving Dubai’s strategy to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional hub for the leading international companies.

The board of Directors of SCA recently approved an amendment to the system for offering and issuing of shares, allowing free zone companies to offer their shares through the Dubai Financial Market in accordance with the Dubai 10X. The decision will contribute to attracting more foreign investments by facilitating the access of free zone investors to the financial markets in Dubai, and making it available to help expand their businesses. Through this, interested parties will be able to raise the necessary capital to develop their projects in the region without the need to return to the country of origin.

The Dubai Financial Market offers advanced legislative structure to list free zone companies, under the supervision and regulation of SCA. The authority has since taken over the task of preparing and issuing the necessary legislation to launch and establish the project, while DAFZA will support its companies to list shares.

