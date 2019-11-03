DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe network

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, DAFZA, welcomed a delegation from the Enterprise Europe Network, EEN, including representatives from 32 European companies on a multi-sector mission with a focus on the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jamal Bin Marghoob, Senior Director of Sales at DAFZA, along with other senior officials from the free zone, welcomed the delegation for a stakeholder event. During the event, the members of the delegation received briefings that included market information. The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has also organised meetings with industry stakeholders for networking opportunities from across Europe and the middle East regions.

The event highlighted the key sectors, including a circular economy, ICT, Artificial Intelligence and robotics, smart cities, as well as other digital-based sectors. With information technology companies representing 29 percent of all organisations in the free zone, focusing on the digital sector is in line with DAFZA’s strategy to transform its services to cater to the evolving digital economy.

Commenting on the visit, Jamal Bin Marghoob said, "DAFZA recognises Europe as an essential market for the free zone and will continue to provide an environment that attracts foreign investors, long-term investments, business activities and development.

We see large opportunities for cooperation in the IT sector between Europe and the UAE, and we will continue to focus on this for years to come."

The emirate of Dubai has emerged as a leading business destination for European companies looking to be based in the Middle East. European companies accounted for 22 percent of Dubai’s non-oil trade in 2018, valued at AED32 billion. This data shows the significant impact of attracting foreign direct investments from international companies, including those from Europe, in support of the government’s plans and economic diversification strategy.

EEN is the world’s largest business support network, providing SMEs with free practical advice, assistance and information on European issues. Its areas of focus include EU legislation and policy, public sector opportunities in Europe, as well as interacting with business partners. More than 60 countries have access to the network, which has 600-member organisations worldwide.