DAFZA’s Halal Trade And Marketing Centre Signs MoU With Arab-Brazilian Chamber Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

DAFZA’s Halal Trade and Marketing Centre signs MoU with Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, DAFZA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, CCAB, to on board the Chamber as a Halal Trade and Marketing Centre, HTMC, service partner, during a webinar held recently by CCAB.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Ms. Amna Lootah, DAFZA's Assistant Director-General, and Rubens Hannun, CCAB president, in addition to officials from both sides.

HTMC is a global business development centre focused on opportunities within the halal economy for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of halal products and services. Cofounded by DAFZA and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, DIEDC, it is substantially supported by the key services partners across the halal economy ecosystem. Following the new partnership, CCAB will become a key contributor to the HTMC’s support services pillar.

During the signing ceremony, Ms. Lootah emphasised DAFZA’s ecosystem and its contribution to Dubai's foreign trade in recent years. She explained DAFZA’s Islamic Economy Strategy and some of its key initiatives, which include the Halal Guidebook, the second version of which will be translated into Portuguese, in association with CCAB. As well as the role of HTMC in expanding opportunities for bilateral trade with the Brazilian market.

Ms. Lootah commented, "The economies of Brazil and the UAE are highly complementary and show potential for significant cooperation in several trade and investment sectors, which are still unexplored or only partially developed.

The UAE is the third-largest Arab trade partner and the second one in the middle East for Brazil and there is a collaborative will to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

"The alliance between CCAB and HTMC will strengthen and increase the trade and investment flows between Dubai and Brazil. It will also generate opportunities and economic prosperity for companies in both regions. We are delighted to partner with CCAB as a service partner of HTMC and look forward to a bright future for halal trade between Brazil, Dubai and the wider region," added Ms. Lootah.

Rubens Hannun commented, "Our relationship with DAFZA has strengthened over the years and is now consolidated with the signing of this important MoU. DAFZA’s work through the HTMC and CCAB contributes to the growth and development of manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in the halal economy. Our partnership will offer agility, reliable knowledge of the markets and a greater understanding of economic demands and trends, that allow us to maximise opportunities."

CCAB organised the webinar to discuss the halal market opportunities for Brazilian companies. The virtual event showcased the latest trends, prospects and challenges in the halal economy. Brazil is the largest exporter of F&B products to the MENA region. It is estimated that Brazilian companies’ exported food and beverages to the region were worth US$9.1 billion in 2018. However, there still remains untapped business opportunities for Brazilian companies in other halal sectors across the Arab countries.

More Stories From Middle East

