Daikin UAE Signs 'Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge' To Achieve Net Zero By 2050

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net zero by 2050

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Daikin UAE signed the "Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge" launched by the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The pledge aligns with Dyken's environmental vision for 2050 and supports the UAE's initiative to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as its clean energy strategy.

Amid the UAE's regional efforts to tackle the repercussions of climate change and ahead of its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023, the pledge affirms the importance of an urgent need for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Samir Samer Alawiah, General Manager of Daikin UAE, said that signing the pledge is a significant step that formalises Daikin's commitment to the UAE's national climate goals, especially the Paris Agreement, and supports the country's initiative to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Daikin UAE continues to intensify its efforts to combat climate change and reduce the carbon footprint across Scope 1 and 2 emissions to help achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

