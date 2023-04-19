Dalio Family Office selects Abu Dhabi as its next strategic hub to expand family offices global footprint

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced today that the Dalio Family Office (DFO), which supports the Dalio family in their ventures and investments as well as their work through Dalio Philanthropies, has launched a regional office in Abu Dhabi.

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has had deep, decades-long relationships with the UAE and with other clients and partners in the region, and this new office represents a natural evolution of these long-standing partnerships as Mr. Dalio transitions to the next phase of his career as an investor, philanthropist, educator, and advisor.

Dalio expressed his sentiments by saying "I have had more than 30 years of meaningful work and meaningful relationships with the people and leadership in Abu Dhabi which has led me to like and admire them greatly. Abu Dhabi is also becoming a hub for many exciting developments in the region, including across the UAE and in Saudi Arabia.

For these reasons, I am thrilled to make Abu Dhabi a home for the Dalio Family Office."

Along with offices already established in the United States and Singapore, the Abu Dhabi outpost of the family office oversees a range of activities, including Dalio family investments and philanthropic efforts, and especially strategic partnerships around common interest areas such as ocean exploration. These efforts will be enhanced by Abu Dhabi's continuing emergence as a leading financial hub with world-class banking and investment services and infrastructure. With a strong desire to build strategic and long-term partnerships with key stakeholders of the Abu Dhabi ecosystem, the DFO aims to contribute to the long-term growth vision of the wider region.

The Abu Dhabi Dalio Family Office will be led by a highly seasoned and diverse team of professionals. The team will work closely with the family to ensure alignment with its global investment and philanthropic strategies.

