DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 125,000 meals in ’10 million meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation announced the donation of AED1 million to provide 125,000 meals to communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE, as part of the country’s biggest food distribution drive.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, launched on Sunday, enables individuals and institutions to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing meals or food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Within the first days of its launch, the campaign attracted numerous donations from different segments of the society.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, said, "it’s an honor for every entity and company to support the ’10 million meals’ campaign as it serves the noble cause of beating hunger. The campaign provides a basic life necessity that brings a sense of safety and reassurance to people facing the most uncertain times."

Sajwani added that involving all echelons of the UAE society from companies and institutions to the general public, promotes social solidarity and cohesion and provides means for everyone to lend a helping hand while they stay safe at home.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday the launch of the ’10 million meals’ campaign to provide food support to families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that left many facing unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The overarching Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will oversee the ’10 million meals’ campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19.

Individuals and entities can make financial or in-kind donations to provide food assistance to people in need as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families across the country. They can also donate via SMS (Etisalat and Du) to numbers listed on the website.

Donors can make a transfer to ’10 million meals’ campaign bank account at Dubai Islamic Bank with IBAN no.:AE430240001580857000001.

For in-kind contributions, donors have the chance to provide packaged or canned food supplies or arrange food parcels for distribution through directly contacting the campaign’s organizing team on the toll-free number 8004006.