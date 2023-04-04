Close
DAMAC Launches Canal Heights 2 On Dubai Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) Soon after the successful launch of the first branded tower of its Canal Heights project, UAE-based real estate developer DAMAC Properties, is set to announce the launch of the project’s second tower.

Mirroring its fully sold-out predecessor in style and grace, this 45-storey tower will also offer luxury waterfront living, amidst the city’s starlit financial and shopping backdrop.

Located on the shores of Dubai Canal in the heart of business Bay, Canal Heights 2 will embody the essence of blue topaz in its interiors, which are co-branded by Swiss jeweller de GRISOGONO.

“After the running success of Canal Heights, we are proud to unveil its twin and product par excellence, Canal Heights 2. The new tower is set to bring as much exuberance as its predecessor and promises glitz, glamour, and indulgence packed into a fine product for today’s discerning clientele who chooses modern luxury living options.

As a developer who understands the pulse of this market, DAMAC strives to continuously bring the most innovative, advanced, and exquisite products for our valued customers,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Properties.

Featuring a design that will be dressed in illuminated hues of blue, a unique offering of the tower is its stars lake – an infinity lap pool, which will sparkle and glow from its bioluminescent edge.

The building will include a beauty salon that will offer the finest treatments within an exclusively designed interior that promises to emanate rejuvenating and relaxing energies.

Canal Heights 2 will offer a range of layouts from studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments as well as 3- and 4-bedroom super luxury duplexes with stunning views of the bustling Business Bay district, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

