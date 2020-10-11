UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DAMAC Properties Awards Main Contract For Zada Project In Business Bay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada project in Business Bay

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) DAMAC Properties has awarded Trans Emirates Contracting, LLC, a contract worth AED181,000,000 to start main work construction of Zada, a 26-storey building located in the coveted Business Bay neighbourhood in Dubai.

The development is significant given the challenges the property market has faced in current pandemic.

According to a recent survey by the global real estate advisory firm Colliers International, the UAE Real Estate Market has started to see return of normality since the onset of the pandemic.

Another interesting finding from the Colliers report is a notable increase in first time buyers. According to the Dubai Land Department, August 2020 saw an 11.3 per cent increase in sales compared to last August, recording AED4.72 billion in sales.

The reasons for the uptick can be attributed to a combination of attractive pricing and the fact that many people chose not to travel back to their home countries this summer due to the pandemic.

At the time of the launch, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, said, "We have a strong business model and infrastructure that enables DAMAC to grow, develop, and advance, despite any challenges we may face. This is a reflection of our organisational capacity to continue our progressive journey. The new contract with Trans Emirates Contracting confirms the extent of our focus on cooperating with only the best contractors to develop our projects while adhering to the highest quality standards, and our Zada project is a reaffirmation of our success in the luxury real estate development sector."

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai May August 2020 Market From Best Billion

Recent Stories

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

2 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

2 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.