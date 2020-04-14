UrduPoint.com
Daman Employees Servicing Millions Of Customers From Home

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Daman employees servicing millions of customers from home

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The National Health Insurance CompanyDaman has successfully implemented a remote operating model, enabling its 1,300-employees working from home to serve the company’s membership base of around 2.6 million members and manage its medical network of over 3,000 facilities, which is the largest in the UAE.

In a statement today, Daman said the comprehensive working arrangements are part of its business continuity plan, activated on 11 March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Within one week, 70 percent of the company’s employees were working from home, and in ten days 90 percent of Daman was working remotely. Encouraged by the results, Daman implemented the final phase of the plan by the temporary closure of its branches on 30 March with almost all employees working remotely soon after.

Daman Deputy CEO, Hamad Al Mehyas, commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic has, in a short matter of time, presented far-reaching consequences. Our operational plan needed to be implemented quickly for the safety of employees and customers, allowing us to provide our services remotely without interruption, and support the efforts of both the government and the community to contain this virus."

He added, "I am proud that Daman rose to this challenge quickly, robustly continuing to offer our comprehensive range of services to customers across the seven emirates."

