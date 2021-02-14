UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daman Launches First Online Smart Branch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Daman launches first online smart branch

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) The National Health Insurance CompanyDaman has launched the first digital smart branch service in the GCC health insurance sector: the Hayakom-Thiqa smart branch.

The innovative smart branch provides all the services of a Thiqa branch and works through an advance appointment system that allows members to choose a convenient time to virtually meet a Thiqa representative. Individuals can electronically share documents and discuss their policies with a customer advisor, delivering the same capabilities as an in-person visit to a branch.

Hamad Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, commented, "We are delighted to be further enhancing the smart solutions available to our members and customers. The launch of Hayakom-Thiqa Smart Branch demonstrates how Daman continues to reimagine the provision of a straightforward and continued access to our products and services.

Our Smart Branch complements the broader range of digital solutions and services that we have enabled over recent years, including our Daman and Thiqa applications and online services.

"As a long-term partner of the government of Abu Dhabi, we have collaborated extensively on designing and implementing a healthcare system that provides customers with an ever-increasing collection of advanced, convenient digital solutions in line with the Government’s vision. Through such a partnership, we are able to maintain our long-term strategic investments in our technology. These efforts have powered the development of advanced and robust IT infrastructure which provides members with an ever greater suite of digital solutions, making health insurance simple and straightforward."

Thiqa members with Daman can book a virtual session at a Smart Branch by visiting Thiqa.ae. Virtual sessions are available Sunday – Thursday, 8am – 4pm.

Related Topics

Technology Company Abu Dhabi Visit Daman Same Sunday All Government Share

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

36 minutes ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

36 minutes ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

51 minutes ago

FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeshi ..

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises &#039;Expo Talks: Travel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.