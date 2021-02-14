Daman launches first online smart branch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) The National Health Insurance Company – Daman has launched the first digital smart branch service in the GCC health insurance sector: the Hayakom-Thiqa smart branch.

The innovative smart branch provides all the services of a Thiqa branch and works through an advance appointment system that allows members to choose a convenient time to virtually meet a Thiqa representative. Individuals can electronically share documents and discuss their policies with a customer advisor, delivering the same capabilities as an in-person visit to a branch.

Hamad Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, commented, "We are delighted to be further enhancing the smart solutions available to our members and customers. The launch of Hayakom-Thiqa Smart Branch demonstrates how Daman continues to reimagine the provision of a straightforward and continued access to our products and services.

Our Smart Branch complements the broader range of digital solutions and services that we have enabled over recent years, including our Daman and Thiqa applications and online services.

"As a long-term partner of the government of Abu Dhabi, we have collaborated extensively on designing and implementing a healthcare system that provides customers with an ever-increasing collection of advanced, convenient digital solutions in line with the Government’s vision. Through such a partnership, we are able to maintain our long-term strategic investments in our technology. These efforts have powered the development of advanced and robust IT infrastructure which provides members with an ever greater suite of digital solutions, making health insurance simple and straightforward."

Thiqa members with Daman can book a virtual session at a Smart Branch by visiting Thiqa.ae. Virtual sessions are available Sunday – Thursday, 8am – 4pm.