Daman Launches Nationwide Health Insurance Literacy Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide initiative designed to enhance health insurance literacy and empower the public to make more informed choices about their healthcare coverage.
Launched during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, the educational initiative aims to simplify health insurance and deepen public understanding of how to navigate and optimise coverage.
By addressing common misconceptions and offering clear, accessible information, it empowers individuals, families, and businesses to better understand their benefits, know their rights and responsibilities, and make confident decisions that support long-term health and wellbeing.
Daman’s Chief Executive Officer Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri said, “Our goal with the campaign is to simplify health insurance for residents of the UAE.
Health insurance should be a source of confidence, and this campaign is designed to help people use their coverage more efficiently to lead healthier lives.”
As part of the campaign, Daman will share insightful content across all its channels, including its social media platforms, website and other external touchpoints targeting the wider community in the UAE. This includes easy-to-follow videos, visual guides, and expert insights that break down common health insurance questions.
By turning complex information into everyday language, Daman is making life easier for individuals, families, and corporate entities, providing tailored information to support their understanding and management of health insurance.
Over the past two years, Daman has launched over 300 initiatives aimed at supporting the health of more than 3 million members and the broader UAE community.
Recent Stories
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
More Stories From Middle East
-
TAQA acquires leading UK electricity transmission development, services company3 minutes ago
-
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign3 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare agents3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure17 minutes ago
-
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry18 minutes ago
-
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters18 minutes ago
-
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service18 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair18 minutes ago
-
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals33 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Sports signs two partnerships to uncover next generation of talent33 minutes ago
-
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 3033 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration33 minutes ago