Daman Launches Nationwide Health Insurance Literacy Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The National Health Insurance CompanyDaman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide initiative designed to enhance health insurance literacy and empower the public to make more informed choices about their healthcare coverage.

Launched during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, the educational initiative aims to simplify health insurance and deepen public understanding of how to navigate and optimise coverage.

By addressing common misconceptions and offering clear, accessible information, it empowers individuals, families, and businesses to better understand their benefits, know their rights and responsibilities, and make confident decisions that support long-term health and wellbeing.

Daman’s Chief Executive Officer Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri said, “Our goal with the campaign is to simplify health insurance for residents of the UAE.

Health insurance should be a source of confidence, and this campaign is designed to help people use their coverage more efficiently to lead healthier lives.”

As part of the campaign, Daman will share insightful content across all its channels, including its social media platforms, website and other external touchpoints targeting the wider community in the UAE. This includes easy-to-follow videos, visual guides, and expert insights that break down common health insurance questions.

By turning complex information into everyday language, Daman is making life easier for individuals, families, and corporate entities, providing tailored information to support their understanding and management of health insurance.

Over the past two years, Daman has launched over 300 initiatives aimed at supporting the health of more than 3 million members and the broader UAE community.

