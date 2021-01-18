UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daman Reopens Branches Across The Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:45 PM

Daman reopens branches across the country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The National Health Insurance CompanyDaman, has announced the reopening of branches and service points nationwide in addition to extended operating timings and working on Saturdays across its Abu Dhabi branches.

The plans are a part of Daman’s plan to gradually return and enhance its in-person operations in line with the pandemic recovery phase.

This first stage of reopening follows a period of remote operations which were launched as a precautionary measure in April 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19 in line with Government regulations.

The announcement today comes with the operation of all six branches across the UAE, including Al Barsha, Dubai and Sharjah City branches, and 12 service points in Abu Dhabi.

The extended operating hours will affect its branches in Abu Dhabi Emirate; HQ (Abu Dhabi City), Mussafah, Al Ain City and Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra Region), where they will operate from 8:00 to 20:00 as well as opening their doors on Saturdays from 8:00 to 16:00.

Throughout the recent period of virtual operations, Daman maintained the provision of its services remotely without interruption to around 2.5 million members through the UAE’s comprehensive network of medical facilities.

Since then, Daman has succeeded in processing millions of members’ transactions digitally.

The list of the first 12 services to open cover the Abu Dhabi, Eastern and Al Dhafra Regions in several shared Government service centres; Silaa Tamm Centre, Delma Tamm Centre, and Gayathi Tamm Centre, Mirfa Tamm Centre, Al Qoaa Municipality, Al Wagan Municipality and Al Maqam Municipality, Abu Dhabi Airport Road (Tasheel Twasol), Mussafah Capital Mall (Tasheel Al Saada), Yasmart, Baniyas (Tadbeer Alhazm and Tasheel Time management) and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall (Tadbeer Etmam).

In line with Government regulations and standards regarding COVID-19, the branches and service points have been reopened with the strictest health and safety precautions.

Hamad Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Company - Daman said, "Through various digital platforms, electronic applications and new technical solutions, we have continued to provide around the clock services meeting the requirements of our customers and members."

"As with all business sectors regionally and across the world, our operations faced initial challenges as a result of the global pandemic, with delays to call centre responses owing to a sudden surge, Daman was able to continue providing its services and is now gradually returning to pre-pandemic operational setups. As part of our commitment to providing the highest levels of service we have also extended the centres’ operational working hours and increased to six days a week while continuing to add new digital communication channels to serve our members and customers," he added.

Since 30th March, 2020, Daman’s website, in addition to the alternative support channels, has become the main gateway to serve customers, members and brokers for issuing insurance policies, renewing them and making payments.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah Road Daman March April 2020 All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

6 minutes ago

Eight violations of COVID-19 guidelines detected i ..

36 minutes ago

CDA to complete PWD underpass by end of April

53 seconds ago

No seminary student, militia to be allowed in PDM ..

55 seconds ago

US' Indo-Pacific Region Strategy Will Not Affect R ..

56 seconds ago

Eight gamblers held in Rawalpindi

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.