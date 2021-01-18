Daman reopens branches across the country

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, has announced the reopening of branches and service points nationwide in addition to extended operating timings and working on Saturdays across its Abu Dhabi branches.

The plans are a part of Daman’s plan to gradually return and enhance its in-person operations in line with the pandemic recovery phase.

This first stage of reopening follows a period of remote operations which were launched as a precautionary measure in April 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19 in line with Government regulations.

The announcement today comes with the operation of all six branches across the UAE, including Al Barsha, Dubai and Sharjah City branches, and 12 service points in Abu Dhabi.

The extended operating hours will affect its branches in Abu Dhabi Emirate; HQ (Abu Dhabi City), Mussafah, Al Ain City and Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra Region), where they will operate from 8:00 to 20:00 as well as opening their doors on Saturdays from 8:00 to 16:00.

Throughout the recent period of virtual operations, Daman maintained the provision of its services remotely without interruption to around 2.5 million members through the UAE’s comprehensive network of medical facilities.

Since then, Daman has succeeded in processing millions of members’ transactions digitally.

The list of the first 12 services to open cover the Abu Dhabi, Eastern and Al Dhafra Regions in several shared Government service centres; Silaa Tamm Centre, Delma Tamm Centre, and Gayathi Tamm Centre, Mirfa Tamm Centre, Al Qoaa Municipality, Al Wagan Municipality and Al Maqam Municipality, Abu Dhabi Airport Road (Tasheel Twasol), Mussafah Capital Mall (Tasheel Al Saada), Yasmart, Baniyas (Tadbeer Alhazm and Tasheel Time management) and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall (Tadbeer Etmam).

In line with Government regulations and standards regarding COVID-19, the branches and service points have been reopened with the strictest health and safety precautions.

Hamad Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Company - Daman said, "Through various digital platforms, electronic applications and new technical solutions, we have continued to provide around the clock services meeting the requirements of our customers and members."

"As with all business sectors regionally and across the world, our operations faced initial challenges as a result of the global pandemic, with delays to call centre responses owing to a sudden surge, Daman was able to continue providing its services and is now gradually returning to pre-pandemic operational setups. As part of our commitment to providing the highest levels of service we have also extended the centres’ operational working hours and increased to six days a week while continuing to add new digital communication channels to serve our members and customers," he added.

Since 30th March, 2020, Daman’s website, in addition to the alternative support channels, has become the main gateway to serve customers, members and brokers for issuing insurance policies, renewing them and making payments.