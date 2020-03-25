Daman to cover medical services related to COVID-19 for members outside UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The National Health Insurance Company - Daman, announced that it will cover its members for any medical services related to the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus, COVID-19, while outside the UAE.

Hamad Al Mehyas, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Company - Daman, said, "Daman’s commitment to supporting its members outside the UAE to cover any medical services relating to COVID-19 is aligned with the establishment of governmental rules and regulations in dealing with the outbreak. The health and wellbeing of our members is our number one priority. Daman has partnered with national government bodies and stakeholders in the health sector to support local efforts in confronting the outbreak of COVID-19."

Daman has also announced the implementation of precautionary measures to protect its operations and safeguard the health of its employees during the pandemic. The company has initiated business continuity plans to ensure services are provided without interruption.

In light of the advice to limit interactions and stay home, Daman will provide several options for clients to complete transactions online, through which customers will be able to access key services provided by the company through Daman’s official website, damanhealth.ae. Services that can be carried out online include adjusting insurance policies, paying fines, issuance of health insurance certificates, and travel insurance.

Daman’s services are also available through the IOS and Android devices with the Daman Health and Thiqa applications, both providing guidance to locate the nearest medical facilities and track the approval of claims.

Daman said it is committed to supporting its corporate customers and private members by providing guidance on preventive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The company is also serving corporate customers with advice on following the UAE health authority's directives and assisting with preventative measures within work environments.