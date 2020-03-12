UrduPoint.com
Dana Gas Board Recommends AED5.5 Fils Cash Dividend For Financial Year 2019

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Dana Gas Board recommends AED5.5 fils cash dividend for financial year 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The board of Directors of Dana Gas will recommend to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 14th April the distribution of an AED5.5 fils per share cash dividend for the Financial Year, FY, ended 31st December, 2019.

For the FY2019, the Company posted its highest annual net profit in seven years of $157m (AED575m) as compared to a net loss of $186m (AED682m) in FY2018. Net Profit from core operations, on a like-for-like basis, excluding one-off items increased by 80 percent to $115 million (AED422m) compared to $64 million (AED235m) in 2018. The year-end cash balance is $425m (AED1,558m) vs $407m (AED1,492m).

Commenting on the announcement, Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, said, "This is our third consecutive year where we have delivered positive operational and financial results.

Throughout 2019, we have added to our production and strengthened our operations, making us more resilient to the tough trading conditions the oil industry is facing currently.

"Since half of Dana Gas’ income is protected in low oil price environments, we are competitive and opportunistic at the current environment. This has led to the Board making a recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 5.5 fils/share for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 subject to the approval at the Annual General Meeting," he added.

