UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dana Gas Shareholders Approve 5.5 Fils Cash Dividend, Demerger Feasibility Study At AGM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Dana Gas shareholders approve 5.5 fils cash dividend, demerger feasibility study at AGM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Dana Gas shareholders approved on Wednesday to distribute an 5.5 fils per cash dividend for the financial year ended 31st December 2019.

The move was made during the company's annual general meeting, during which a feasibility study to separate the Dana Gas' upstream and midstream businesses in a demerger was also given the green light by shareholders.

The demerger would create two publicly traded companies on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. Under the plan, existing shareholders would own shares in both the Upstream business, which comprises operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Egypt, and the Midstream business, which will hold the UAE Gas project that is currently awaiting arbitration decision or award.

Commenting on the meeting outcomes, Hamid Jafar, Chairman of Dana Gas, said, "This is the company's third consecutive dividend and highlights the excellent results from the hard work the board and management team have delivered over the past several years to strengthen the company's financial position that has been reflected in the steady dividend payments.

"

"During 2019," he explained, "we were able to add to production and strengthen our operations, making us more resilient to the difficult global economic environment. The fact that the majority of our natural gas contracts are at fixed prices helps us remain competitive and will allow us to capitalise on any opportunities."

"We are also looking at enhancing shareholder value separating our upstream and midstream assets in a demerger. I would like to extend my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support for the Company and their confidence in the growth potential of Dana Gas," Jafar continued.

Dana Gas posted its highest annual net profit in seven years of US$157 million (AED575 million) for the 2019 financial year, compared to a net loss of $186 million (AED682 million) in FY2018.

Net profit from core operations, on a like-for-like basis, excluding one-off items increased by 80 percent to $115 million (AED422 million) compared to $64 million (AED235 million) in 2018. The company's year-end cash balance was $425 million (AED1,558 million) vs $407 million (AE1,492 million) at the end of 2018.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Egypt Iraq UAE Company Abu Dhabi December Gas 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

9 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

9 hours ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.