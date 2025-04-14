Open Menu

Daniel Noboa Wins Ecuador Presidential Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 03:01 PM

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Ecuador's national electoral council on Sunday declared President Daniel Noboa the winner of the country's presidential race.

Figures released by Ecuador's National Electoral Council showed Noboa receiving 55.8 percent of the vote with more than 92 percent of ballots counted, while leftist lawyer Luisa González earned 44 percent.

