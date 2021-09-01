Danish Consul-General visits Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), today received Jens Martin Alsbirk, Consul-General and Head of Mission of Denmark in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, accompanied by Majid Naim Fayyad, Senior Commercial Advisor for the Energy and Maritime Sector at the Royal Danish Consulate, and Hussam Mansour, CEO of Waste Hero Denmark.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of the DSOA, welcomed the delegation headed by Alsbirk, then escorted them to some of the key facilities at the DSO, including Dtec, the largest entrepreneur hub of its kind in the middle East and North Africa, housing more than 1,000 start-ups from 75 countries.

Following the tour, the Consul-General was briefed about the DSOA’s waste management, sustainability, and CO2 emission initiatives. He also oversaw the DSOA’s efforts and practices in sustainability – the energy management system with more than 120,000 control points throughout the premises, reducing 30 percent of the DSO’s overall power consumption; the food waste machine, the sub-surface irrigation system covering a total area of 1.2 million square metres, reducing operational cost by 60 percent; the solar farm on the DSOA building rooftops spreading multiple DSOA projects and generating 400KW kilowatts in renewable energy per annum; more than 3000 recycle units positioned across the DSO, and the reverse vending machine installed at the Cedre Shopping Centre at the DSO.

Between 2015 and 2020, the DSOA installed more than 300 smart waste bins and 3,000 recycling bins, collecting more than 42,530 tons of general waste, and diverting approximately 35 percent of it to be recycled.

The Consul-General also introduced to Dr. Matrooshi, Hussam Mansour CEO of Waste Hero Denmark, a technology-driven company that offers smart waste management solutions, to explore possible collaborations with the DSOA.

Dr. Al Matrooshi highlighted the fact that from 2015 to 2020, the DSOA has contributed numerous initiatives to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

He said, "At the DSOA, we are keen on playing a role in the realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and the green economy. We are open to expanding the horizons of the technology-driven and artificial intelligence-powered innovative concepts at the DSO through knowledge exchange with like-minded nations across the globe. Denmark had chosen the UAE as its only partner in the Middle East for its Carbon Diplomacy, and the DSOA is keen on playing a role in this experience transfer."

Alsbirk lauded the DSOA’s advanced technological infrastructure and its conducive environment offered to tech companies and start-ups, as well as the authority’s innovative approach to include the community in its environment-friendly and sustainability activities, through initiatives such as the Community Farm, Smart Villas Competition, and Community Garden Competition.

Highlighting the DSOA’s efforts in environmental practices, he said, "We are impressed with the DSOA’s recycling and sustainability efforts that are aligned with the UAE’s vision and efforts to ensure a greener and sustainable environment across its emirates. We reiterate our pride in Denmark’s decision to select the UAE as its only partner in the Middle East for its Carbon Diplomacy, an initiative that Denmark started in 2020 to forge international cooperation and partnerships to achieve its ambitious target of 70 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$845 million in 2019. Between 2018 and 2019, the UAE’s total imports into Denmark increased from US$114 million to nearly US$399 million. Meanwhile, total exports from Denmark to the UAE also increased from US$396 million to US$446 million in the same timeframe. With both countries sharing a common vision for a greener future, bilateral ties between the UAE and Denmark are expected to reach new heights.