dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Infrastructure

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for exploring satellite technology enablers following the ICAO's Aviation System Block Upgrades (ASBUs) framework for the modernisation and enhancement of the Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance Infrastructure.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of dans, said, "This MoU endorses the UAE as the leading country for the advancements in aerospace and air traffic management domains. In the long run, this deal achieves the vision of making Dubai 'The World Airport'."

"The rise of the UAE, in particular Dubai, as an ever-advancing global aviation hub connecting East and West is all about our ambitions for and in the future of air travel. I am certain that this agreement is a significant step towards enhancing our aeronautical infrastructure, contributing to the elevation of global standards, and strengthening our technical efficacy and air traffic management resilience. So, a well-thought-out plan and a number of initiatives will be carried out across the whole 'value chain' of aviation."

Regarding the partnership, Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, stated, "We have demonstrated that space technology and research can generate a wide range of economic benefits and fuel growth in various industries, including aviation. We hope with the signing of the MoU with dans to further contribute and accelerate progress in aerospace and air traffic management capability by leveraging and benefiting from our satellite operations in terms of technology and real-time knowledge."

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both organisations.

dans is the sole ANSP for four airports, including DXB, the world's top airport for international travellers, which had handled over 1.115 billion passengers on more than 7.47 million flights since its start in 1960.

MBRSC is the government organisation behind space satellite projects like the Emirates Mars Mission, Emirates Lunar Mission and the UAE astronaut programme.

Both organisations will work jointly to upgrade the horizons of cooperation between them through exchanging practical experiences and developing human resources to facilitate the MoU's implementation. They will also cooperate in all fields, activities and systems for data linkage to serve the general interest of the UAE, one of the world's most vibrant economies and knowledge and technology hubs.

