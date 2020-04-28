UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Ber Brings Happiness To 435 Families In Ras Al Khaimah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras Al Khaimah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 28th April 2020 (WAM) - The branch of Dar Al Ber Society in Ras Al Khaimah announced providing happiness for 435 families, at a total value of AED 1,743,095, in the first quarter of 2020.

Ali Abdullah Al-Shehhi, director of the Societyâ€™s branch in the emirate, said that the revenues of donations and charitable endowment projects during the first three months of this year amounted to about AED 3,305031.

He explained that the Society in Ras Al Khaimah provided aids in several gates for good and charity, during the first quarter, which provided happiness for the chaste families and those with limited income, including paying the rent of 109 houses to needy families, during the first quarter, with a value of AED 349,000, and the payment of tuition fees for 135 students, among them 120 students in schools, at a cost of AED 419,000, and 15 university students, at a cost of AED 64,000.

Additionally, the Societyâ€™s branch bore the treatment fees for 45 patients, at a cost of AED 224,000, paid electricity bills for 15 homes, at a cost of AED43,700, and 27 cases benefited in Ras Al Khaimah from "general aid" provided by the Society, at a cost of AED 81,500, along with other aids and activities.

According to al-Shehhi, students of Al Ber Project for memorizing the Holy Quran in Ras Al-Khaimah continued "remotely" to attend the memorization through reading and reciting seminars.

Related Topics

Electricity AIDS Dubai Rent Reading UAE Dirham April 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister approves Green Stimulus package to ..

59 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister gives Rs 100 mln as aid to lawyers

1 minute ago

Work-related stress may up risk for peripheral art ..

1 minute ago

Applications extended to end of Ramadan for affect ..

51 minutes ago

At Least 23 People Killed, 26 Injured in Explosion ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.