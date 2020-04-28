Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras Al Khaimah

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 28th April 2020 (WAM) - The branch of Dar Al Ber Society in Ras Al Khaimah announced providing happiness for 435 families, at a total value of AED 1,743,095, in the first quarter of 2020.

Ali Abdullah Al-Shehhi, director of the Societyâ€™s branch in the emirate, said that the revenues of donations and charitable endowment projects during the first three months of this year amounted to about AED 3,305031.

He explained that the Society in Ras Al Khaimah provided aids in several gates for good and charity, during the first quarter, which provided happiness for the chaste families and those with limited income, including paying the rent of 109 houses to needy families, during the first quarter, with a value of AED 349,000, and the payment of tuition fees for 135 students, among them 120 students in schools, at a cost of AED 419,000, and 15 university students, at a cost of AED 64,000.

Additionally, the Societyâ€™s branch bore the treatment fees for 45 patients, at a cost of AED 224,000, paid electricity bills for 15 homes, at a cost of AED43,700, and 27 cases benefited in Ras Al Khaimah from "general aid" provided by the Society, at a cost of AED 81,500, along with other aids and activities.

According to al-Shehhi, students of Al Ber Project for memorizing the Holy Quran in Ras Al-Khaimah continued "remotely" to attend the memorization through reading and reciting seminars.