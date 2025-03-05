Dar Al Ber Contributes AED5 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Dar Al Ber Society announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund, whose proceeds will go to providing treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.
Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilises community participation and innovative programmes, while making every effort to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.
Since its launch, the campaign has garnered widespread support from government institutions, private sector companies, individuals, and business leaders across the UAE. This remarkable engagement reinforces Ramadan campaigns as a leading global humanitarian movement, further solidifying the UAE's prominent role in philanthropy and its far-reaching international impact.
Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, stated, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign marks another milestone in collaborative philanthropy, building upon the impactful Ramadan campaigns and major charitable initiatives spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
These initiatives reinforce the UAE's standing as a global humanitarian hub, thanks to our wise leadership's dedication and ongoing support for vulnerable communities worldwide.”
Al Falasi added, “This new campaign is a strong driver of the UAE’s community-wide humanitarian movement during Ramadan. We are honoured to participate in this movement, which amplifies charitable giving and extends its benefits to all.”
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
