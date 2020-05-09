Dar Al Ber delivers over 660,000 meals, food parcels for workers and the needy during first ten days of Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society has provided more than 660,000 meals and food parcels to workers and the needy, during the first ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The distribution of meals was at 110 locations in the emirates of Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Qaiwain, in cooperation and coordination with 13 popular restaurants and kitchens.

Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, member of the board of Directors, Chairman of the Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Committee in Dar Al Ber, stated that the beneficiaries are workers residing in their housing units in the industrial and professional areas and others in the four emirates, along with the needy and individuals through distribution points spread across the geographical reach of those Emirates.

As for the food parcels, families from the limited income categories in the country have benefitted from these.

He thanked all those who supported the project and contributed to providing meals in light of the current sensitive global circumstances.