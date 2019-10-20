Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to school in Thailand

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) Some 1,300 young girls in the Pattani province of southern Thailand can continue their education as a result of an initiative between the Dar Al Ber Society and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA.

The two bodies worked together to provide two school buses to the Madrasah Al-Maarif Al-Islamiah. This move will help transport the young students to and from their homes, easing the economic burdens on families who would pay for mass transportation for their children to reach their schools.

Established in 1936, the Madrasah Al-Maarif Al-Islamiah is an all-girls school that has students across the Primary, secondary, and pre-university level.s Another aid project worked on by Dar Al Ber and Dubai RTA, saw the provision of 1,568 food baskets to underprivileged families. The food baskets reached 7,840 different individuals, explained Yosef Al Yateem, Director of the Dar Al Ber Charitable Projects Department.