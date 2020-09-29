Dar Al Ber establishes integrated field hospital in Sudan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society has established an integrated field hospital in Sudan to provide relief to flood victims, alleviate their suffering and improving their health, under its relief campaign launched early September.

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of Dar Al-Bar, said that the initiative reflects the humanitarian policy and the charitable approach of the UAE, its solidarity with the flood victims and its keenness to provide relief and stand with those affected in all parts of the world.

He explained that the hospital provides diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive voluntary services to thousands of sick people and those affected by the floods through mobile field clinics equipped with the latest equipment and medical personnel, as well as a specialised medical team that performs "virtual support". This elite team consists of volunteer doctors from the UAE who can virtually support them in the country via modern communication technology.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the association has ensured the integrated operation of the field hospital, which includes the provision of medicines, supplies and medical equipment, while the "UAE Doctors" initiative provided medical staff.

The field hospital includes mobile clinics which are currently working to treat patients in several affected villages, in cooperation and coordination with government agencies in the Sudanese health sector.

He also stressed the importance of the elite team of Emirati and Sudanese doctors working together.

Khalfan Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of the role played by the Emirati Sudanese Virtual Voluntary Field Medical Response Hospital for Emergencies and Disasters, which was sponsored by the Society as part of the urgent relief campaign, which it carried out last month in cooperation with other bodies in the UAE and charitable and health organisations and specialised bodies in Sudan.

Dar Al Ber opened the door for philanthropists and charitable people to donate and support the humanitarian field hospital, noting that donations are received through the announced channels for the Society's accounts and the website or by calling toll-free on 80079.