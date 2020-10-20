Dar Al Ber inaugurates first mobile cardiac centre in Sudan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society has announced the launch of the first mobile centre for treating heart patients in the flood-affected areas in Sudan in an innovative humanitarian initiative aimed at providing health services to remote places.

The move is under the supervision of a group of UAE and Sudanese doctors, who are volunteers in the Young Voluntary Leaders Programme, in partnership with Emirati and Sudanese institutions, as part of a distinct model for joint charitable humanitarian work in the field of specialised medical relief.

Dar Al Ber confirmed that the launch of the Emirates Mobile Heart Centre falls within the humanitarian tasks of the Emirati-Sudanese Voluntary Field Hospital, which provides diagnostic treatment and preventive services to more than 20,000 people affected by the floods that struck Sudanese villages. This is part of the relief campaign launched by Dar Al Ber at the beginning of last September to face the repercussions of the floods and torrents.

Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, said, "The Mobile Heart Centre initiative reflects the humanitarian policy and the firm charitable approach of the UAE, and its keenness to support its brothers and the afflicted in Sudan and help provide relief and stand by them by assisting in all possible forms of support in solidarity.

"

Yousef Al-Yateem Head of the Zakat and Projects Sector, indicated that the Society has ensured that the mobile heart centre is equipped with the latest equipment, advanced medical supplies, and a modern laboratory. It is also supplied with free medicines for patients with heart and chronic diseases, especially the elderly, all by volunteer medical teams.

Voluntary diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services will be available for thousands of heart patients, elderly and others in flood-affected areas, and other residents of Sudanese villages and cities. A specialised mobile centre will provide services under the supervision of a group of senior consultants from the UAE and Sudan.

Yousef Al-Yateem stressed the importance of the medical and humanitarian role that the initiative by the "Emirates Doctors" plays in Sudan.

By creating awareness of heart diseases and their complications and ways to prevent them, such as living a sound healthy lifestyle, Dar Al Ber Society seeks to provide all support to the people in Sudan.