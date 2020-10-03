UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Ber Launches Endowment Project In Ajman To Support Sustainable Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dar Al Ber launches endowment project in Ajman to support sustainable projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society has started work on an endowment project, Al Jurf 2 in Ajman, at a total cost of AED47 million, to join its series of endowment projects in the UAE, which is a new residential building, consisting of 14 floors.

Last Thursday, Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber Society, laid the foundation stone for the endowment project, in the presence of personalities, association officials and representatives of the executive authorities of the project.

Al Muhairi said, "The project extends over a total area of 189,231.1 square feet, and includes three floors for parking, and 10 floors dedicated to luxury and varied residential apartments in terms of interior space and several shops."

There are facilities for various public services, he said while pointing out that the proceeds of the new endowment will be allocated to the segment of orphans, who are sponsored by the Society, the righteous project for the memorisation of the Noble Qur’an for males and females and the Islamic Information Centre affiliated with the Society, which specialises in preaching with wisdom and giving good advice, introducing peace and spreading the values of tolerance and love.

Al Muhairi confirmed that the Society seeks to strengthen its charitable endowment projects system in the country by attracting new endowment projects, increasing their numbers and developing them annually, to provide stable sources of income for the association to develop its resources, support the charitable and humanitarian sector in the country, and consolidate the sustainability of its charitable work.

To provide resources to serve the needy, poor and low-income groups and community services, endowment projects are considered an essential pillar for support to needy groups.

Al Muhairi noted, "There is a need to spread and strengthen the endowment culture among the public and members of society and its institutions, given its great importance in the operations of financing charitable projects by finding a stable source of income for them."

He stressed that the Dar Al Ber Society is keen to launch humanitarian initiatives and projects and various endowments to be able to support the needy segments of society, provide for their requirements and promote social development and sustainability in the country.

Related Topics

Poor UAE Ajman (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

PML-N takes out rally against arrest of Shehbaz Sh ..

30 seconds ago

Pakistan vows to continue forceful diplomacy on II ..

16 minutes ago

Iran warns Armenia, Azerbaijan against border intr ..

15 minutes ago

Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals

15 minutes ago

ACCI invites entries for Ajman Chamber Business Aw ..

18 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares teaser about her appearance i ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.