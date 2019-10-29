UrduPoint.com
Dar Al Ber Launches New Relief Campaign For Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Dubai-based philanthropic and charitable organisation, Dar Al Ber, has launched a new humanitarian campaign to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in cooperation with the competent authorities in both countries.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber Society, said that various types of charitable and humanitarian assistance will be provided to refugees, including health care, medicines, medical equipment and food, customised needs of children.

Al Falasi pointed out that the relief campaign will continue for two months.

