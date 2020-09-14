DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society launched an urgent humanitarian campaign to relieve and support Sudan and provide for the needs of its people, arising out of the floods and torrential rains in large swathes of the country.

This campaign is within the framework of the UAE's policy and humanitarian mission to extend a hand to affected communities worldwide through relief campaigns and humanitarian programmes and projects that alleviate suffering.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, said, "The campaign will provide relief and assistance to families affected by the torrents and floods which demolished homes, flooded agricultural lands and led to the death of livestock, which is a source of livelihood and sustenance for many.

"The campaign is also for those affected by the destruction of Umm Raho village, in the area of Sidon along the Atbara River, where housing, institutions, public facilities and services were demolished, and all of its residents displaced."

The most important needs that the relief campaign is working to provide to the affected people are tents, blankets, clothes, foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies to tackle diseases such as malaria, and to prevent the situation from worsening in Sudan, Al Muhairi added.

Teams will also be sent field medical services from the UAE and virtual support through modern technology that provide field teams with "remote" medical support.

Also, they will equip a field medical hospital and mobile clinics that provide all Primary medical services under the supervision and coordination of Emirati medical teams in cooperation with health and humanitarian institutions in Sudan.

In addition, medicines and medical supplies will be distributed to those most affected in the various regions by the floods, with the utmost care and commitment and following all precautionary and preventive health and proactive measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Al Muhairi appealed to various institutions, governmental and private bodies and community members to take the initiative and contribute to support the campaign and donate for the benefit of the brothers in Sudan, to support them and alleviate the suffering through the donation channels dedicated to the campaign, namely: Dubai Islamic Bank account (001520500334201) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank account (10068294) in addition to the SMS service, for a specific donation amount; 2289 for AED10; 6025 for AED20; 2252 for a donation of AED50, 6027 for a donation of AED100, and 6026 to support the initiative with AED200, via the society's website and smart application, or by calling 80079.