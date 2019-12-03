UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Ber Offers AED7.48 Million To Families In Ajman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:45 PM

Dar Al Ber offers AED7.48 million to families in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) The Dar Al Ber Society announced that 1,486 families of various nationalities benefitted from the humanitarian aid provided by the society's branch during the first nine months of the current year.

Faisal Sahrawi, Director of the Dar Al Ber branch in Ajman, said the humanitarian aid provided by the branch until the end of this September reached over AED7.484 million, of which AED3.336 million was spent under housing assistance, benefitting 711 families. Some AED1.851 million was given towards education and helped 414 families, while a total of AED392,302 was spent on healthcare, benefitting 102 families.

Some 259 families benefitted from other financial and living assistance at a cost of AED905,343, the official added.

Related Topics

Education Ajman September From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

LNG Case: NAB moves reference against former PM Ab ..

42 minutes ago

Putin Spoke Over Phone With New European Commissio ..

43 minutes ago

NATO Does Not View Russia as Enemy, Still Ready to ..

43 minutes ago

Russian-Mongolian Trade Rose by 13% Year-on-Year i ..

43 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting Dec 6 in Sochi Wi ..

43 minutes ago

Punjab Gov't announces to inaugurate operational t ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.