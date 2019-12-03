Dar Al Ber offers AED7.48 million to families in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) The Dar Al Ber Society announced that 1,486 families of various nationalities benefitted from the humanitarian aid provided by the society's branch during the first nine months of the current year.

Faisal Sahrawi, Director of the Dar Al Ber branch in Ajman, said the humanitarian aid provided by the branch until the end of this September reached over AED7.484 million, of which AED3.336 million was spent under housing assistance, benefitting 711 families. Some AED1.851 million was given towards education and helped 414 families, while a total of AED392,302 was spent on healthcare, benefitting 102 families.

Some 259 families benefitted from other financial and living assistance at a cost of AED905,343, the official added.