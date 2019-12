(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) The Dar Al Ber Society has opened a masjid in Uganda, as part of its mandate to deliver humanitarian development initiatives and projects.

Hassan Saleh Al Ali, a charitable projects sector executive at Dar Al Ber, attended the opening of the masjid in the Imbiji area, some 80 kilometres from Kampala, the Ugandan capital.