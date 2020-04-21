UrduPoint.com
Dar Al Ber Society Donates AED12.6 Million To '10 Million Meals’ Campaign

Dar Al Ber Society donates AED12.6 million to '10 million meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society has announced an AED12.6 million donation to support the "10 million meals" campaign.

The humanitarian campaign, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive, enables individuals and institutions to donate towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Dar Al Ber Society, said, "The 10 million meals campaign reflects the UAE’s solidarity, coexistence and cohesion with helping people most affected by these challenging times."

He added that the humanitarian campaign implements the leadership’s vision in placing human life as a priority. "The UAE connects economic growth with humanitarian and charitable work as empowering vulnerable persons enables them to become active participants in society, and therefore, drives progress forward.

Al Mazrouei urged entrepreneurs and government and private entities to help empower the vulnerable during these exceptional times through the campaign to create a solid support system that enables all segments of the society to strongly overcome the crisis.

The "10 million meals" campaign enables entities, companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, as well as the general public to purchase a number of meals online or donate packaged and canned food supplies to be distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals from different nationalities living across the UAE.

