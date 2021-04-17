Dar Al Ber Society donates AED20 million for 100 Million Meals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Dar Al Ber Society, one of the first charities established in the UAE, donated AED20 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aimed at providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dar Al Ber’s contribution will help provide 20 million meals to low-income communities in beneficiary countries including Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Angola, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

Food parcels are distributed in an integrated network of collaboration between the campaign’s organizer Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the United Nations World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Mohammed Souhil Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, said: "The 100 Million Meals campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its core values of giving, especially during Ramadan, the month of goodness, righteousness, and charity. The UAE plays a significant humanitarian role globally, and the vision and directives of our leadership has paved the way for an effective and sustainable implementation of philanthropy."

Al Muhairi stressed Dar Al Ber’s commitment to actively participate in humanitarian initiatives, national relief campaigns, and joint charity projects, and to rapidly respond to the country’s humanitarian efforts.

Massive donations continue to pour in from individuals, businessmen and companies inside and outside the UAE since the campaign launched on April 11. Every AED1 donated helps provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The campaign is part of UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition, exacerbated by the outbreak of COVID-19. Today, more than 52 million people in the MENA region are undernourished, and most of them women and children.

The objectives of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign are intertwined with the pillars on which Dar Al Ber Society was founded, aiming to reach disadvantaged groups, carry out sustainable inclusive humanitarian work, and promote solidarity in the face of crises and challenges.

The 100 Million Meals campaign is open to donations from inside and outside the UAE. Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made in four simple ways. First, through the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending "Meal" on SMS to the specified UAE numbers (Etisalat and Du) listed on the website.