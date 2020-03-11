Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios International to help people with chronic and serious diseases

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society and Axios International Company for Health Consultations signed a cooperation agreement to help and treat low-income patients suffering from certain chronic diseases.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Head of the Social Service Sector in Dar Al Ber, who represented the society in signing the agreement, said, "It constitutes a lasting cooperating between the two parties, promoting a strategic sustainable partnership among them, which includes providing medicines and financial aid for needy patients suffering from chronic and serious diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatism and others.

Also, the health institution carries out special programmes to support and help these patients."

Anas Nofal Al-Safariny, Executive Manager of Axios International in the middle East and North Africa, said, "The agreement requires Axios to provide medical consultations for all the patients who are a part of the project." Al-Safariny indicated that 5,000 people had benefitted from the tests and treatment programmes conducted by the medical institution.