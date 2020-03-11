UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Ber Society Partners With Axios International To Help People With Chronic And Serious Diseases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios International to help people with chronic and serious diseases

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society and Axios International Company for Health Consultations signed a cooperation agreement to help and treat low-income patients suffering from certain chronic diseases.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Head of the Social Service Sector in Dar Al Ber, who represented the society in signing the agreement, said, "It constitutes a lasting cooperating between the two parties, promoting a strategic sustainable partnership among them, which includes providing medicines and financial aid for needy patients suffering from chronic and serious diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cancer and rheumatism and others.

Also, the health institution carries out special programmes to support and help these patients."

Anas Nofal Al-Safariny, Executive Manager of Axios International in the middle East and North Africa, said, "The agreement requires Axios to provide medical consultations for all the patients who are a part of the project." Al-Safariny indicated that 5,000 people had benefitted from the tests and treatment programmes conducted by the medical institution.

Related Topics

Africa Company Middle East Cancer All From Agreement

Recent Stories

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

17 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

47 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

47 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

1 hour ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.