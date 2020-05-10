Dar Al Ber Society provides assistance to 374 beneficiaries in Ajman at a cost of AED1.8 million in Q1

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society's Ajman branch provided humanitarian aid to 374 beneficiaries at a cost of AED1,871,946 during the first quarter of this year.

Regarding the assistance, Faisal Sahrawi, the society's Branch Manager, said, ''The aid covered four main living and service fields, namely housing, education, medical treatment, and electricity bills.

'' He noted that the society's assistance to pay housing rents, at a cost of AED857.933, helped 190 beneficiaries. Additionally, 112 students benefited from the education assistance, at a cost of AED442,000, health assistance was used to treat 31 patients at a cost of AED404,330, while the society paid the electricity bills, totalling AED14,500.