UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Ber Society Provides Assistance To 374 Beneficiaries In Ajman At A Cost Of AED1.8 Million In Q1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dar Al Ber Society provides assistance to 374 beneficiaries in Ajman at a cost of AED1.8 million in Q1

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society's Ajman branch provided humanitarian aid to 374 beneficiaries at a cost of AED1,871,946 during the first quarter of this year.

Regarding the assistance, Faisal Sahrawi, the society's Branch Manager, said, ''The aid covered four main living and service fields, namely housing, education, medical treatment, and electricity bills.

'' He noted that the society's assistance to pay housing rents, at a cost of AED857.933, helped 190 beneficiaries. Additionally, 112 students benefited from the education assistance, at a cost of AED442,000, health assistance was used to treat 31 patients at a cost of AED404,330, while the society paid the electricity bills, totalling AED14,500.

Related Topics

Electricity Education Ajman From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Pensions disbursement on May 19: Abu Dhabi Pension ..

16 minutes ago

Musanada: Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academ ..

46 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh elected member of prestigious Ameri ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 175 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mali in fight against COV ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight aga ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.