UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Ber Society Sends Humanitarian Aid To People Affected By Floods In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Dar Al Ber Society sends humanitarian aid to people affected by floods in Sudan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society in Dubai has sent shipments of various items of aid and basic food supplies to people affected by the floods in Sudan, as part of its urgent relief campaign launched in September 2020 to rescue the victims of the floods, in implementation of the UAE’s humanitarian policy and the directives of its leadership.

Eng. Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Society, said, "The humanitarian aid that will arrive soon in Sudan will be provided to families affected by the floods.

"

He also noted that the aid includes basic supplies, around 100 tonnes of food, 100 tents and 209 clothing boxes, which will be distributed in cooperation with the society’s partners in Sudan.

The aid is part of the relief campaigns launched by the UAE to rescue the victims of the floods in different areas of Sudan, and the society’s teams and partner charity organisations will distribute the aid to eligible people, he added.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Sudan September 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

17 minutes ago

Country moving toward prosperity under leadership ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Able to Transfer Military Manufacturing Tech ..

4 minutes ago

Global Energy Consumption Projected to Increase Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Call for Intensification of Politic ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.