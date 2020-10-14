Dar Al Ber Society sends humanitarian aid to people affected by floods in Sudan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society in Dubai has sent shipments of various items of aid and basic food supplies to people affected by the floods in Sudan, as part of its urgent relief campaign launched in September 2020 to rescue the victims of the floods, in implementation of the UAE’s humanitarian policy and the directives of its leadership.

Eng. Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Society, said, "The humanitarian aid that will arrive soon in Sudan will be provided to families affected by the floods.

"

He also noted that the aid includes basic supplies, around 100 tonnes of food, 100 tents and 209 clothing boxes, which will be distributed in cooperation with the society’s partners in Sudan.

The aid is part of the relief campaigns launched by the UAE to rescue the victims of the floods in different areas of Sudan, and the society’s teams and partner charity organisations will distribute the aid to eligible people, he added.