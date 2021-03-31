UrduPoint.com
Dar Al Ber Society Supports Over 38,000 Orphans Inside, Outside UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:15 PM

Dar Al Ber Society supports over 38,000 orphans inside, outside UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The Dar Al Ber Society has supported 38,557 orphans both inside and outside the UAE.

It operates in 26 countries and organises orphan support projects.

On the occasion of World Orphans Day, the society noted its support for orphans since its establishment over 42 years ago.

Mohammed Suhail Al Mohair, Executive Director of the Society, said that its services to orphans in the UAE and the entire world include monthly financial aid, Eid clothes, educational support, medical treatment, and the establishment of small projects for orphans that will enable them to earn income.

The society has built four care homes serving 500 orphans, with three being in Senegal and one in Somalia.

