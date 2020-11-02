Dar Al Ber spends AED10.6 million to support humanitarian cases, seasonal projects in Q3, 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society during the third quarter of 2020 provided humanitarian aid to people with humanitarian cases and implemented seasonal charitable projects within the country, totalling AED10.637 million, of which AED7.268 million were given in aid assistance, and AED3.368 million spent on seasonal projects, according to the report issued by the Zakat Department.

Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber Society, said that the Society has received in recent months many requests for aid, especially due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID 19, and that the Society strives to provide all assistance and support to the needy families and others in the various emirates.

This, in line with its humanitarian and developmental mission, gives top priority to critical humanitarian and material cases, from the needy and those with limited income and vulnerable social strata, such as orphans, elderly, widows, needy and invigorated families, the sick and students. This included those who are unable to pay for their treatment and education, people of determination, and many others.

Youssef Al-Yateem, Head of the Projects and Zakat sector at Dar Al Ber, explained that the support and assistance for humanitarian cases, during July, August and September, covered the treatment of needy patients, fees for school and university students, rent of needy families. It also included paying electricity and water bills and providing the necessary expenses for people with limited income.

Al-Yateem stated that the Society, through the Zakat Department, undertook the implementation of seasonal projects during the third quarter of 2020, providing food to the needy and paying for the summer project which provides electrical devices such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and water coolers to families with limited income.

The Society created conditions and data for them to provide for their needs and meet their requirements to consolidate the concept of "social solidarity", and promote sustainable community development.

He called on philanthropists to contribute to the projects offered by Dar Al Ber and donate through electronic channels and smart applications that the Society has made available.