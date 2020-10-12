UrduPoint.com
Dar Al Ber Spends Over AED12 Million In Medical Aid In UAE

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society has provided a wide variety of medical and treatment assistance, benefiting 471 patients and needy people in various emirates of the country, worth over AED12.79 million.

Abdul Qadir Al Rais, Director-General of the Dar Al Ber Society, said that the huge proceeds of humanitarian aid and initiatives provided by the Society in the field of medical care extended from the beginning of January to the end of September of this year, stressing that the Society does not hesitate to provide all means of aid and support to nationals or residents.

Society focuses especially on medical aid in light of the close relations between health and people's lives and safety and their ability to work, contribute to building their homeland and developing their society. He also pointed out that the Zakat Management in the Charitable Projects Sector of the Society carefully examines medical cases, both in the office and in the field, which is done by social researchers, to ensure that the aid reaches its deserved beneficiaries.

Al Rais stressed that Dar Al Ber attaches utmost importance to medical assistance and puts it at the top of its priorities by taking care of the expenses of needy patients who are unable to pay for their treatment. The main focus is on diseases that may lead to delayed treatment, death of the patient or his exposure to many complications, including cancer, kidney failure, open heart, catheters and tumours, and surgeries.

Al Rais called on donors and philanthropists to continue to support the humanitarian and charitable projects, and initiatives launched by the Society to help the largest possible number of the needy and poor, especially in light of the current circumstances due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

