Dar al Ber sponsors 1678 students with AED10.67 million financial aid during 8 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Dubai-based philanthropic and charitable organisation, Dar al Ber Society, has sponsored 1678 students during 8 months of 2019 at a cost of AED10.67 million.

Those who benefitted from the tuition aid included 46 citizens, and1,632 students of other nationalities.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, board member of Dar al Ber, said that this comes to support the vital educational sector in light of its great role in development, sustainability and promoting comprehensive progress, prosperity and social well-being, with the aim of helping and assisting students of schools and universities and alleviate the burdens on their parents.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the educational aid provided by the Society under the umbrella of the "Year of Tolerance" during the period from January to August of this year, included assistance to 284 university students, totaling AED2.6 million, and aid to 1,394 school students at an estimated cost of AED5.5 million.