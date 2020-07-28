Dar Al Takaful completes acquisition of Noor Takaful

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Dar Al Takaful, a Dubai-based Islamic insurance company, has completed the acquisition of Noor Takaful, according to an announcement on the Dubai Financial Market's website.

The insurer had earlier signed a deal to acquire the entire shares of Noor Takaful, a subsidiary of Noor Investment Group, for a sum of AED215 million.

"The share transfer of Noor Takaful General and Noor Takaful Family to Dar Al Takaful PJSC is now complete," the company said on Monday.

Emirates NBD Capital acted as the sole financial advisor in the transaction.