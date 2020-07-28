UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Takaful Completes Acquisition Of Noor Takaful

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:45 AM

Dar Al Takaful completes acquisition of Noor Takaful

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Dar Al Takaful, a Dubai-based Islamic insurance company, has completed the acquisition of Noor Takaful, according to an announcement on the Dubai Financial Market's website.

The insurer had earlier signed a deal to acquire the entire shares of Noor Takaful, a subsidiary of Noor Investment Group, for a sum of AED215 million.

"The share transfer of Noor Takaful General and Noor Takaful Family to Dar Al Takaful PJSC is now complete," the company said on Monday.

Emirates NBD Capital acted as the sole financial advisor in the transaction.

Related Topics

Company Dubai Financial Market Family Share Million

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

39 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

39 minutes ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

41 minutes ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

41 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.