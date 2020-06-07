UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Al Takaful To Acquire Noor Takaful For AED215 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 01:45 PM

Dar Al Takaful to acquire Noor Takaful for AED215 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) Dar Al Takaful, DAT, announced on Sunday that it has entered into a legally binding share purchase agreement with Noor Investment Group and Noor Bank to acquire the entire share capital of both Noor Takaful General and Noor Takaful Family for a total consideration of AED215 million in cash.

In a statement issued by the company, DAT said that it can confirm that there is no related party involvement in the transaction.

The transaction is consistent with the company’s strategy to build scale and market share in fragmented market conditions. Given the complementary nature of the business of DAT and the Noor Takaful companies, DAT expects to generate synergies from the transaction.

The financial benefits of the transaction are likely to be realised in a timely manner after closing, when the target businesses have fully integrated with DAT.

The transaction has been approved by DAT shareholders, the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Insurance Authority and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to other customary closing conditions.

The company’s financial statements are likely to reflect the financial impact of the transaction during the next reporting period after closing (Q3 2020).

Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as the sole financial advisor, Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla acted as the legal advisor, Deloitte acted as the financial and IT diligence advisor and Milliman acted as the actuarial diligence advisor to DAT on the transaction, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Business Company Bank Sunday 2020 Market Family From Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

UAE community feelings, care for elderly will help ..

35 minutes ago

Cuba praises UAE for medical aid, support in fight ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport gains silver Green Airports Recogn ..

2 hours ago

AED1000 fine, 6 traffic points for dumping used fa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler tells graduates: Hard work is the basis ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 7, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.