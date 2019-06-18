Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launched

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Dar Alber Society has launched the finals of the ninth session for Dar Alber Award for the Holy Quran and Sunnah in Ajman.

A total of 1456 contenders are competing among them are 1365 male students and 47 male and females teachers and 44 participants are in mothers category.

Faisal Sahrawy, Manager of Dar Alber branch in Ajman, pointed out that a prize money of AED850,000 will be distributed this year among: The Holy Quran branch, where 705 contenders are participating; the noble prophetic Sunnah sayings (Hadith) with 600 contenders; and AlFiqh (Jurisprudence) with 151 participants.

"The award seeks to produce an intellectual Quranic generation to contribute in consolidating the values of religion, spreading forgiveness, love and fraternity," he added.