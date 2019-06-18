UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Alber Award For Quran And Sunnah Final Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launched

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Dar Alber Society has launched the finals of the ninth session for Dar Alber Award for the Holy Quran and Sunnah in Ajman.

A total of 1456 contenders are competing among them are 1365 male students and 47 male and females teachers and 44 participants are in mothers category.

Faisal Sahrawy, Manager of Dar Alber branch in Ajman, pointed out that a prize money of AED850,000 will be distributed this year among: The Holy Quran branch, where 705 contenders are participating; the noble prophetic Sunnah sayings (Hadith) with 600 contenders; and AlFiqh (Jurisprudence) with 151 participants.

"The award seeks to produce an intellectual Quranic generation to contribute in consolidating the values of religion, spreading forgiveness, love and fraternity," he added.

Related Topics

Ajman Male Money Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take Rs$918 million loan from World Ba ..

5 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

11 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain’s ed-Dur temple: a candidate for ..

31 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Did Not Discuss Xi's Upcoming Visit to N ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealander Sentenced to 21 Months in Jail for S ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt's former president Morsi quietly buried in C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.