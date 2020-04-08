UrduPoint.com
Dar Alber Provided Financial Assistance Worth AED9.5 Million In 2019

Dar Alber provided financial assistance worth AED9.5 million in 2019

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Dar Alber Society Ajman branch has provided AED9,500,614, in financial assistance in 2019, which benefitted around 1,933 individuals and families.

The distribution went to 902 destitute families for house rent payment, for paying school and university fees of 541 underprivileged students, for treatment costs of 136 patients, and for the payment of electricity bills of 42 families with limited income, besides public aid for 312 cases.

Faisal Sahraoui, Director of the Society’s branch said that Dar Alber in Ajman implemented six seasonal charitable projects in 2019.

